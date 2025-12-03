Survivors of ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis released: Media

World News
03-12-2025 | 11:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Survivors of ship sunk by Yemen&#39;s Houthis released: Media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Survivors of ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis released: Media

The crew of a cargo ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis in July has been released, Yemeni rebel media reported Wednesday, adding they were being flown from the capital Sanaa to the Omani capital Muscat.

"The crew of the ship Eternity C has been released through Omani mediation, and a plane is transporting them from Sanaa to Muscat," the rebels' Al-Masirah television channel reported.

AFP

World News

Yemen

Houthis

Sanaa

Oman

Muscat

LBCI Next
EU at 'dawn of new era' of energy independence from Russia: von der Leyen
Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-22

Yemen's Houthis sentence 17 to death over spying for Israel, US, Saudi: media

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-16

Yemen's Houthis say chief of staff Muhammad al-Ghamari was killed

LBCI
World News
2025-09-29

Netherlands-flagged cargo ship attacked near Yemen's Aden, maritime firms say

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-19

UN says Yemen's Houthis detaining 20 staff, including 15 foreigners

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:28

Taliban government says US National Guard shooting 'does not concern' Afghanistan

LBCI
World News
08:18

EU chief presents two-year 90 billion euro funding plan for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:57

Germany says Russia not moving to 'negotiating mode' on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:39

Zelensky says Ukraine negotiator to hold talks with EU in Brussels

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-25

Organizing committee reveals details of Papal visit: Tight security measures and guidance for attendees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

Ramco halts waste collection in Beirut, Metn, and Keserwan pending reopening of Jdeideh landfill

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-30

Roland Khoury released, vows to pursue full acquittal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Israel presses US envoy Ortagus with claims on Hezbollah, threatens wider military action

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Netanyahu says will send Israeli representative to meet officials in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

PM Salam tells Al Jazeera: Hezbollah must surrender weapons; Lebanon regains decision over war and peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Lebanese Sources to LBCI: Simon Karam’s appointment increases pressure on Netanyahu as Ortagus heads to Jordan before returning with UN delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Western sources to LBCI: US pressure led to adding civilians to mechanism talks; too early to judge impact on de-escalation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

US Embassy says civilian participants joined Naqoura’s latest Pentalateral talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:44

Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Lebanon’s PM says truce monitor negotiations with Israel not peace talks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More