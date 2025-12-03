The crew of a cargo ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis in July has been released, Yemeni rebel media reported Wednesday, adding they were being flown from the capital Sanaa to the Omani capital Muscat.



"The crew of the ship Eternity C has been released through Omani mediation, and a plane is transporting them from Sanaa to Muscat," the rebels' Al-Masirah television channel reported.



AFP



