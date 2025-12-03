News
Survivors of ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis released: Media
World News
03-12-2025 | 11:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Survivors of ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis released: Media
The crew of a cargo ship sunk by Yemen's Houthis in July has been released, Yemeni rebel media reported Wednesday, adding they were being flown from the capital Sanaa to the Omani capital Muscat.
"The crew of the ship Eternity C has been released through Omani mediation, and a plane is transporting them from Sanaa to Muscat," the rebels' Al-Masirah television channel reported.
AFP
World News
Yemen
Houthis
Sanaa
Oman
Muscat
