Iran examines diplomacy with US, hopes for results in coming days
Middle East News
02-02-2026 | 03:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran examines diplomacy with US, hopes for results in coming days
Details of various diplomatic processes to manage tensions with the U.S. are being examined by Iran, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, adding that Tehran hoped for results in the coming days.
Amid a military buildup by the U.S. Navy near Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters last week that Iran was "seriously talking" with Washington, hours after Tehran's top security official Ali Larijani said on X that arrangements for negotiations were underway.
"Regional countries are the go-between for messages that have been exchanged. Various points have been exchanged and we are currently deciding and examining the details of each diplomatic process that we hope will bring results in coming days," Baghaei said.
"This pertains to the process and framework of (talks)," he added.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Diplomacy
US
Results
