Iran summons European ambassadors after Guards proscribed as 'terrorists'

Iran said Monday it had summoned European ambassadors stationed in Tehran after the EU's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist group.



On Sunday and Monday, "representatives of all EU member states that have an embassy in Tehran were summoned to the foreign ministry", foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.



"This is the smallest of measures" before other moves are announced, Baqaei told a foreign ministry press briefing that AFP journalists attended.



AFP