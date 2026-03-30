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Dubai announces 1 billion dirham economic support package amid Iran war
Middle East News
30-03-2026 | 12:13
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Dubai announces 1 billion dirham economic support package amid Iran war
Dubai has approved economic facilitation measures worth 1 billion dirhams ($272.26 million) to support business sector, with implementation set to begin on April 1 for a period of three to six months, Dubai crown prince posted on X on Monday.
The support measures aim to enhance the flexibility of the emirate's economy, strengthen preparedness , and enable businesses and families to navigate current economic conditions.
Reuters
Middle East News
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