Iran fired 10 ballistic missiles at Jordan's Azraq military base on Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement ⁠carried by state media.



Jordan said earlier on Thursday that it had intercepted eight missiles launched from Iran, with no ⁠casualties or damage reported, according to the state news agency.



The ⁠Revolutionary Guards said U.S. bases in the ⁠region would be targeted if "U.S. ⁠aggression" was repeated.







Reuters