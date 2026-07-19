Iran announces execution of two anti-govt protesters

Iran's judiciary announced that two men were hanged on Sunday over charges relating to anti-government protests that peaked in January, having begun a month earlier over economic grievances.



The two men, Erfan Esfandiari and Gol-Mohammad Mohammadi, were found guilty of "tying police officers to a road sign with ropes, injuring them with stones, dousing them with gasoline, and setting them on fire," said the judiciary, without giving their ages.



AFP



