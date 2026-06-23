Iran FM joins President Pezeshkian for Pakistan visit: State media

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday, Iran's state media reported, as President Masoud Pezeshkian also travelled to Pakistan, which acts as a mediator in talks between Tehran and Washington.



Upon their arrival in Islamabad, the pair met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to state news agency IRNA.



The Iranian foreign minister had previously been in Oman alongside Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, as part of diplomatic efforts.





AFP