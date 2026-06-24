IAEA chief says Iran inspections will go ahead, working on modalities

The U.N. nuclear watchdog will carry out inspections in Iran soon following an interim peace accord between the United States and Iran, but modalities have yet to be finalized, the agency's chief Rafael ⁠Grossi said on Wednesday.



The two sides signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding last week setting out broad agreements in principle to end the war. The interim accord paved the way for 60 days of talks aimed at hammering ⁠out thornier details, including issues related to Iran's nuclear program.



"The inspections will indeed take place," International Atomic Energy Agency ⁠chief Rafael Grossi told a press conference in Japan, an audio recording of which ⁠the IAEA posted online.



"We will be working on the modalities — ⁠dates, procedures, places — very soon," he said of discussions with Tehran.







Reuters