US envoys Witkoff, Kushner meeting mediators in Doha: Qatari spokesman

U.S. envoys were meeting with Qatari mediators on Tuesday, the Gulf state's foreign ministry spokesman said, after Washington said it was sending a negotiating team.



"Mr. Steve Witfoff and Mr. Jared Kushner are here in Doha to meet with mediators, with Qatari officials, and the talks will be around all regional issues... including, of course, negotiations with Iran, but also including Lebanon," foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said.



"They are not here for their negotiations with the Iranians," he added.



AFP