Iran’s president defends negotiating team, vows firm stance in Washington talks and pursuit of accountability

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed regret over what he described as attempts by some political factions to distort the image of the negotiating team and cast doubt on national decisions.



He said all stages of the negotiations were conducted in full coordination with the supreme leader and through approved institutional mechanisms.



“We will not back down in negotiations with Washington from our rights, interests, and national principles under any circumstances,” Pezeshkian said.



He added that Iran is mobilizing all available resources to pursue what he described as crimes committed by the United States and Israel, stressing that Tehran will not abandon this course of action.