Qatari negotiators in Iran for talks aimed at easing tensions with US: Reuters

Qatari negotiators are in Iran to meet with Iranian officials in an effort to ease tensions and help create the conditions for broader negotiations to resume, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.



The source said the talks are being held in coordination with the United States and are focused on implementing the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding, as well as addressing the issues that led to the latest escalation between Washington and Tehran, including disputes related to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.



Reuters