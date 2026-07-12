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Overnight US strikes killed Iranian soldier: Media
Middle East News
12-07-2026 | 07:07
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Overnight US strikes killed Iranian soldier: Media
Overnight U.S. strikes on Iran killed one soldier, Iranian media reported Sunday after fighting resumed between the foes.
"Lieutenant Hamidreza Dehghani, of the navy of the Islamic republic's armed forces, was martyred during the criminal, terrorist attack last night by the United States on the port of Jask" in southern Iran, the Mehr and Tasnim news agencies said, citing a local official.
AFP
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