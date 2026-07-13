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UK unveils to ban Iran Revolutionary Guards: Ministry
World News
13-07-2026 | 08:04
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UK unveils to ban Iran Revolutionary Guards: Ministry
The UK government announced plans on Monday to ban Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a foreign-backed threat to national security, in a "proscription-like" designation.
"Anyone found supporting or assisting these groups will now face up to 14 years in prison," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said of a proposed law to be presented to parliament this week. The banned groups would also include Russia's GRU Volunteer Corps, part of Moscow's military intelligence agency, and an Iran-linked group behind attacks on Jewish properties in London.
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