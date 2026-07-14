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Iran slams UK plan to ban support for Revolutionary Guards
Middle East News
14-07-2026 | 05:52
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Iran slams UK plan to ban support for Revolutionary Guards
Iran on Tuesday slammed a British plan to ban support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, alongside an Iran-linked group accused of a series of attacks against the Jewish community.
The foreign ministry "condemns the hostile act of the British government... as unjustified, irresponsible and contrary to the fundamental principles and rules of international law," it said in a statement.
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