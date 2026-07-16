Iran Guards say struck US base in Jordan

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had struck a U.S. air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to what they described as an American attack near a children's cancer hospital in Iran.



The IRGC said U.S. forces had "used air bases located in Jordan to target various parts of Iran, including the vicinity of a children's cancer hospital", and that its aerospace force responded by "launching two waves of missile strikes" on the bases in Jordan, according to their website.



AFP