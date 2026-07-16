Iran Guards say struck US base in Jordan

Middle East News
16-07-2026 | 03:15
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Iran Guards say struck US base in Jordan
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Iran Guards say struck US base in Jordan

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Thursday they had struck a U.S. air base in Jordan with ballistic missiles in response to what they described as an American attack near a children's cancer hospital in Iran.

The IRGC said U.S. forces had "used air bases located in Jordan to target various parts of Iran, including the vicinity of a children's cancer hospital", and that its aerospace force responded by "launching two waves of missile strikes" on the bases in Jordan, according to their website.

AFP

Middle East News

Guards

struck

Jordan

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