US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran

Middle East News
15-07-2026 | 06:43
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US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran
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US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran

The U.S. military said it had ‌begun a new wave of strikes against Iran at 6 ⁠a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Wednesday.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have ‌used ⁠to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz," the U.S. Central Command said ⁠in a post on ⁠X.

Reuters

Middle East News

United States

Iran

Strike

​Strait ​of ⁠Hormuz

Bahrain military says intercepted Iran aerial barrages
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