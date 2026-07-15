US says it has begun new wave of strikes on Iran

The U.S. military said it had ‌begun a new wave of strikes against Iran at 6 ⁠a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Wednesday.



"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have ‌used ⁠to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz," the U.S. Central Command said ⁠in a post on ⁠X.



Reuters