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Overnight US attacks killed 8 Iranians, injured 20: State media
Middle East News
17-07-2026 | 03:32
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Overnight US attacks killed 8 Iranians, injured 20: State media
Iranian state media reported Friday that overnight U.S. strikes on infrastructure in southern and western Iran killed eight people and wounded 20 others.
"Some infrastructure in several provinces of the country came under U.S. military attack," the IRNA news agency said, reporting that six bridges in the southern province of Hormozgan were targeted.
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