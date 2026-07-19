Iran says stopped two ships trying to transit Hormuz Strait

Iran said on Sunday that it stopped two ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation, as tensions escalate between Tehran and Washington over control of the crucial waterway.



"Four violating ships, with the mischief and support of American terrorists... intended to disrupt and exit the Strait of Hormuz via an unsafe route, two of which had an accident and were stopped in place," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement, adding the two other ships abandoned their journey.



AFP



