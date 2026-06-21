Mediator Qatar confirms launch of US-Iran talks in Switzerland

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21-06-2026 | 08:03
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Mediator Qatar confirms launch of US-Iran talks in Switzerland
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Mediator Qatar confirms launch of US-Iran talks in Switzerland

Mediating country Qatar on Sunday confirmed the start of talks between the United States and Iran in Switzerland aimed at a permanent end to the Middle East war.

In a statement, Qatar's foreign ministry announced "the launch of the Lake Lucerne Summit and the first meeting of the high-level committee with the participation of representatives from the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the two mediating states, the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."

The gas-rich emirate added that it hoped the meetings would "lead to a comprehensive and lasting agreement addressing all aspects covered by the Memorandum of Understanding," referring to an accord signed by the U.S. and Iran earlier this week.

AFP

World News

Qatar

United States

Iran

Switzerland

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