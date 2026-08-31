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Iran says oil tanker caught fire near Hormuz after hitting mines
Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 02:54
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Iran says oil tanker caught fire near Hormuz after hitting mines
Iran said Monday an oil tanker caught fire near the Strait of Hormuz after it hit two naval mines, state media reported.
"A rogue supertanker attempting to pass through the illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz caught fire in massive fires after striking two naval mines and was brought to a complete stop," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
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