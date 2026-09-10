UAE to invest 40 billion euros in Germany, including for data centres: Berlin

The United Arab Emirates is to invest 40 billion euros ($46.5 billion) into Germany, Berlin said Thursday, including on data centres with a capacity of about one gigawatt.



"The two leaders welcomed the announcement of a UAE investment package totaling 40 billion euros in Germany," Berlin said in a statement, referring to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "The package includes investments in advanced digital infrastructure, including the development of new state-of-the-art data centres."



AFP