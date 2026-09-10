UAE to invest 40 billion euros in Germany, including for data centres: Berlin

Middle East News
10-09-2026 | 12:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE to invest 40 billion euros in Germany, including for data centres: Berlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UAE to invest 40 billion euros in Germany, including for data centres: Berlin

The United Arab Emirates is to invest 40 billion euros ($46.5 billion) into Germany, Berlin said Thursday, including on data centres with a capacity of about one gigawatt.

"The two leaders welcomed the announcement of a UAE investment package totaling 40 billion euros in Germany," Berlin said in a statement, referring to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. "The package includes investments in advanced digital infrastructure, including the development of new state-of-the-art data centres."

AFP

Middle East News

invest

billion

euros

Germany,

including

centres:

Berlin

LBCI Next
Houthi military spox says Saudi launched 64 strikes on Yemen in 24 hours
Houthis: Shipping in Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab remains safe and regular
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-07-01

Berlin makes bid to build more US weaponry in Germany

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-31

Syria signs agreement with UAE developer Arada for $7 billion real estate project

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-11

Germany and France to launch joint initiative for peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-08-24

Saudi Arabia to invest $7 bn in theme parks near Paris: French presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:24

US slaps new sanctions on networks aiding Iran's proxies in Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

From Lebanon to Iran: Israel raises alert as elections approach

LBCI
Middle East News
12:30

Houthi military spox says Saudi launched 64 strikes on Yemen in 24 hours

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

Houthis: Shipping in Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab remains safe and regular

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-05

UN chief urges respect for states' political independence in Venezuela meeting

LBCI
World News
08:39

Death toll from cargo ship fire in China rises to 25: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-10

Israeli Army Chief of Staff says Lebanon main front, vows to deepen military operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Berri, Ghalibaf discuss US-Iran deal and call for end to Israeli war in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More