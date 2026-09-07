Israel vows war with PA in case of attack on settlements similar to Oct 7

Israel on Monday threatened a "full-scale war" against the Palestinian Authority if it prepared an attack against Israeli forces or settlements similar to the one launched by Hamas from Gaza on October 7, 2023.



"If... the Palestinian Authority's security mechanisms and related bodies initiate, or we know with certainty that they are about to initiate, a terror attack in the style of October 7 against army forces and Jewish settlements -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the army to prepare for the opening of a full-scale war," Defence Minister Israel Katz said.



AFP



