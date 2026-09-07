Germany asks UN top court to throw out Israel arms export case

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07-09-2026 | 07:11
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Germany asks UN top court to throw out Israel arms export case
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Germany asks UN top court to throw out Israel arms export case

Germany asked the International Court of Justice on Monday to throw out a case brought by Nicaragua which accuses Berlin of violating the 1948 Genocide Convention because it supplies arms to Israel.

Berlin suspended weapons exports to Israel for a few months in 2025 but they have since resumed. A U.S.-backed ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 halted large-scale fighting that had devastated Gaza, but it has not ended Israeli strikes.

Nicaragua and Germany are both signatories of the Genocide Convention which includes an obligation on states to act to prevent possible genocides - but it is unusual for the court to ⁠hear cases where neither party is directly involved in the conflict at the heart of it.

Israel rejects genocide allegations as politically motivated and says its military campaign has targeted the militant group Hamas, whose attack on Israel triggered the war in October 2023.



Reuters 

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