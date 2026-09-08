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Israel's actions in Syria could constitute war crimes: UN investigators
Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 08:01
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Israel's actions in Syria could constitute war crimes: UN investigators
Israel's military activity in Syria including the detention of hundreds of people could constitute war crimes, United Nations investigators said Tuesday.
"The Commission is deeply alarmed about continued Israeli violations," said commissioner Fionnuala Ni Aolain of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic. "Such acts may amount to war crimes."
AFP
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actions
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