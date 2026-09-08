12 countries including France, UK say to sanction trade from Israeli settlements

World News
08-09-2026 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
12 countries including France, UK say to sanction trade from Israeli settlements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
12 countries including France, UK say to sanction trade from Israeli settlements

Twelve countries including Britain, Canada and France Tuesday said they would slap sanctions on trade with Israeli settlements in the West Bank, after increasing attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian villages in the occupied territory.

"Today, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK confirm their intention to introduce national and/or support European restrictions on trade in goods with settlements which are illegal under international law, or that they are actively considering these and other measures, in accordance with their national procedures," the nations' foreign ministers said in a joint statement.



AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Countries

France

UK

Sanction

Trade

Israel

Settlements

LBCI Next
South Korea dispatches team to assess Strait of Hormuz conditions
UK publishes legislation for tougher sanctions on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:53

France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank: FM

LBCI
World News
03:31

UK to announce a trade ban on Israeli West Bank goods

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-07-17

EU reiterates its call on Israel to refrain from more expansion of settlements

LBCI
Middle East News
09:57

Palestinian Authority calls sanctions on Israeli settlements 'important' step to accountability

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:42

Germany sending 'urgently needed' air-defense missiles to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
08:53

France to ban products from Israeli settlements in West Bank: FM

LBCI
World News
08:46

South Korea dispatches team to assess Strait of Hormuz conditions

LBCI
World News
07:41

UK publishes legislation for tougher sanctions on Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:27

Germany cannot defend itself without new debt, says Finance Minister

LBCI
World News
07:41

UK publishes legislation for tougher sanctions on Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-05

Israel says it struck alleged Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-07

Lebanon says US understands refusal of Aoun-Netanyahu meeting 'for now,' source tells Al Jazeera

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:25

BDL governor Karim Souaid reveals the fate of deposits and gold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Washington's priority is to protect interests of Lebanon's Shiite community

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Lebanon's fuel prices rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Lebanon’s death toll from Israeli aggression since March 2 reaches 4,381

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More