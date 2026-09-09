Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk

Middle East News
09-09-2026 | 02:37
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Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk
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Iran attacks US base in Jordan, ships near Hormuz after tankers sunk

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it fired ballistic missiles at a base in Jordan used by the U.S. military and attacked 10 ships on Wednesday, after the U.S. said it had destroyed five Iranian oil tankers, in a sharp escalation of the six-month-old war.

Increased attacks by both the U.S. and Iran have shattered a month of relative calm, hitting military, shipping and energy assets, sending oil prices surging and drawing in regional allies in recent days.

The Americans said they destroyed five Iranian oil tankers on Tuesday. The U.S. military's Central Command posted video of the strikes, which it called a response to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeting a U.S. Navy warship twice with ballistic missiles over the previous two days. No Americans were harmed, the U.S. said.



Reuters 
 

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Iran

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Jordan

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Strait of Hormuz

Tankers

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