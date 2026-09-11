Houthis seize key Red Sea island, complete takeover of Bab al-Mandab area: govt official to AFP

Yemen's Houthis took over a key island in the Red Sea on Friday, completing their push to seize control of the Bab al-Mandab strait area, a local government official and eyewitnesses told AFP.



"Boats carrying armed Houthi fighters reached Mayyun Island after government forces withdrew from it yesterday," the official said, referring to an island also known as Perim that divides the strait into two shipping lanes.



An eyewitness said gunmen were "deploying along the Bab al-Mandab shore and are driving around in military vehicles".



AFP