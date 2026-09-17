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Syrian court issues first sentences over coastal Alawite massacres
Middle East News
17-09-2026 | 04:53
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Syrian court issues first sentences over coastal Alawite massacres
Syria's judiciary on Thursday sentenced a former member of government forces to 20 years in prison, while two supporters of the deposed government received a death sentence and life in prison, in the first verdicts over the killing of Alawites on the Syrian coast last year.
Fourteen people were accused of involvement in massacres, in a trial that opened last November. They were seven government forces members and seven supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.
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