Iran expels Swedish diplomat in retaliatory action: Foreign ministry

Iran asked a Swedish diplomat to leave the country in retaliation to similar move from Sweden on Wednesday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, describing the Swedish ⁠action as "unjustified."



Sweden's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had summoned Iran's ambassador and asked an official at the Iranian embassy in Stockholm to leave the country, citing activity incompatible with ⁠the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.



Iran's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had also summoned ⁠the Swedish ambassador in Tehran and protested his country's policies towards ⁠Iran "especially the offensive rhetoric about Iran and the ⁠hosting of anti-Iranian terrorist elements and groups."





Reuters