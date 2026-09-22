Netanyahu says he will 'tell the truth' on Israel's actions at United Nations

Middle East News
22-09-2026 | 09:05
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Netanyahu says he will &#39;tell the truth&#39; on Israel&#39;s actions at United Nations
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Netanyahu says he will 'tell the truth' on Israel's actions at United Nations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he would use his speech at the United Nations this week to defend Israel's military actions against the Palestinians, while accusing New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani of supporting Hamas.

Netanyahu's comments were in response to remarks by the New York mayor, who told CNN on Monday that Netanyahu was a "war criminal and an architect of a horrific genocide of the Palestinian people."

Netanyahu is slated to speak at the UN's General Assembly on Thursday.

"I'm coming to the UN," Netanyahu said in a brief video statement. "I'm going to tell the truth about ⁠our heroic soldiers, and I'm going to tell the truth about you (Mamdani)."

Mamdani had previously said he would arrest Netanyahu, but acknowledged he did not have the power to do so.

"Shame on you, Mr. Mamdani," Netanyahu said. "Shame on you for supporting the Hamas terrorist monsters who butchered our people. Shame on you for inciting riots against New York Jews."



Reuters 
 

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