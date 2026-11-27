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Kuwait says summoned Iran ambassador over 'continued Iranian attacks'
Middle East News
27-11-2026 | 09:54
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Kuwait says summoned Iran ambassador over 'continued Iranian attacks'
Kuwait's foreign ministry on Friday said it summoned Iran's ambassador over "continued Iranian attacks" after a drone attack a day earlier killed two Italians in the first fatal strike in the Gulf state in months.
The ministry "summoned His Excellency Ambassador Mohammad Totonji, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Kuwait, and handed him a note of protest over the continued Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait, most recently the drone attack that yesterday, Thursday, targeted a vital site in the country, killing two Italian nationals," it wrote on X.
AFP
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