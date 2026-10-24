Five Italian activists held in West Bank have been repatriated, ministry says

Middle East News
24-10-2026 | 08:04
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Five Italian activists held in West Bank have been repatriated, ministry says
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Five Italian activists held in West Bank have been repatriated, ministry says

Five Italian activists who were detained by Israeli forces in the West Bank this week were released and repatriated on Saturday morning, Italy's foreign ministry said.

The women were detained on Thursday by Israeli police in Kiryat Arba along with other international activists, while seeking to protect Palestinian farmers during the olive ⁠harvest in the Israel-occupied territory.

Officials from the Italian embassy in Tel Aviv visited them at the airport on Friday evening and said the activists appeared to be in good physical condition.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Italian

Activists

West Bank

Ministry

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