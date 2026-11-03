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Iran president says renewed US fighting will benefit 'no one'
Middle East News
03-11-2026 | 07:39
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Iran president says renewed US fighting will benefit 'no one'
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that a resumption of fighting with the United States would not benefit anyone, reiterating that his government had been granted fresh negotiating powers in exchanges with Washington.
During a cabinet meeting, Pezeshkian said "no one will benefit from this war," adding that his government was trying to resolve the crisis "through dialogue" after the supreme leader granted it powers to discuss "issues that he had previously considered off-limits," without elaborating.
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