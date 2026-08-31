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Iran condemns new US attacks, says its forces acted in self-defense
Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 02:56
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Iran condemns new US attacks, says its forces acted in self-defense
Iran on Monday condemned renewed U.S. attacks on its island of Larak and justified strikes by Iranian forces on bases in Jordan as "legitimate defense".
In a statement, the foreign ministry said Iran "strongly condemned the American military aggression on Larak", adding that Iranian forces responded "in accordance with the inherent right of legitimate defense".
AFP
Middle East News
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