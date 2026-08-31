Iran condemns new US attacks, says its forces acted in self-defense

Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 02:56
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Iran condemns new US attacks, says its forces acted in self-defense
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Iran condemns new US attacks, says its forces acted in self-defense

Iran on Monday condemned renewed U.S. attacks on its island of Larak and justified strikes by Iranian forces on bases in Jordan as "legitimate defense".

In a statement, the foreign ministry said Iran "strongly condemned the American military aggression on Larak", adding that Iranian forces responded "in accordance with the inherent right of legitimate defense".

AFP

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