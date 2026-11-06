Putin, Iran's security chief discuss Middle East situation, bilateral ties

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06-11-2026 | 05:42
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Putin, Iran&#39;s security chief discuss Middle East situation, bilateral ties
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Putin, Iran's security chief discuss Middle East situation, bilateral ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral relations during a meeting in Moscow on Thursday, the Kremlin said on Friday, according to Russia's RIA news agency.

Reuters

Middle East News

Iran's

security

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discuss

Middle

situation,

bilateral

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