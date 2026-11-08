Israel defense minister says 'mission not complete' on Iran

Middle East News
08-11-2026 | 05:07
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Israel defense minister says &#39;mission not complete&#39; on Iran
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Israel defense minister says 'mission not complete' on Iran

Israel is not finished with Iran, its defense minister said Sunday, as he renewed charges that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons, which the Islamic republic has long denied.

"With regard to Iran, the mission is still not complete. Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons -- alongside other grave efforts that place the State of Israel in real danger," Defense Minister Israel Katz said at a ceremony.

AFP

Middle East News

defense

minister

'mission

complete'

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