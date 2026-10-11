Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns 'horrific' attack on Riyadh airport

Middle East News
11-10-2026 | 11:17
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Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns &#39;horrific&#39; attack on Riyadh airport
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Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu condemns 'horrific' attack on Riyadh airport

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday condemned the "horrific terrorist attack" on Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia a day earlier.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the horrific terrorist attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh," Netanyahu wrote on X, adding that he extended Israel's "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Israel

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