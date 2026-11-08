Saudi says Aramco building in Riyadh was target of 'attempted' attack

Middle East News
08-11-2026 | 05:10
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Saudi says Aramco building in Riyadh was target of &#39;attempted&#39; attack
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Saudi says Aramco building in Riyadh was target of 'attempted' attack

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said on Sunday that an Aramco building in Riyadh was targeted during an attempted attack.

The ministry said in a statement that "an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was subjected to an attempted attack today", adding that falling shrapnel caused minor damage to the building, "with no injuries or fatalities reported".

AFP

Middle East News

Aramco

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Riyadh

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'attempted'

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