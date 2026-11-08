Yashar party denies reports of Eisenkot holding talks on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Lebanon News
08-11-2026 | 08:33
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Yashar party denies reports of Eisenkot holding talks on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon
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Yashar party denies reports of Eisenkot holding talks on Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Israel’s Yashar party denied reports that Gadi Eisenkot was holding negotiations with foreign parties over an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, describing the claims as "complete lies."

The denial came after Shlomo Rizel claimed on Israel’s Channel 14 on Sunday morning that Eisenkot was engaged in discussions with foreign parties regarding an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.

The party dismissed the allegations as "completely false and baseless," insisting that no such negotiations had taken place.

Yashar also demanded that Channel 14 remove the report and that Rizel issue a public apology, accusing the channel of attempting to "spread fear, fuel divisions and obstruct the formation of a new government in Israel."

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