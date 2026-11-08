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Israeli president tasks Eisenkot to form government, warns on US ties
Middle East News
08-11-2026 | 10:15
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Israeli president tasks Eisenkot to form government, warns on US ties
Israel's president on Sunday officially tasked opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming a new government, warning that the country faces uncertainties after elections in the United States.
"The State of Israel needs a stable government," President Isaac Herzog said, pointing to the "new political reality" in the United States.
AFP
Middle East News
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