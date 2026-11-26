Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that two tankers had exploded and caught ‌fire after hitting sea mines north of Oman's Khasab port while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route.



One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the Guards said in a statement carried by the ⁠semi-official Tasnim news agency.



Reuters