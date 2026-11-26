News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say two oil tankers hit sea mines near Oman’s Khasab
Middle East News
26-11-2026 | 06:38
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say two oil tankers hit sea mines near Oman’s Khasab
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that two tankers had exploded and caught fire after hitting sea mines north of Oman's Khasab port while attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorised route.
One of the vessels was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, the Guards said in a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
Reuters
Middle East News
Iran
Revolutionary Guards
Oman
Khasab
Strait of Hormuz
Next
Israel defence minister threatens to displace 1 million Gazans if Hamas won't disarm
Egypt prosecutors announce arrest of man over deadly truck disaster
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-10-29
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say three oil tankers struck mines in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-10-29
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say three oil tankers struck mines in Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-10-17
Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-10-17
Iran's Guards say two tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-11-12
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy: Two oil tankers disabled by explosions in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-11-12
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy: Two oil tankers disabled by explosions in Strait of Hormuz
0
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran Guards say two oil tankers on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz
Middle East News
2026-09-02
Iran Guards say two oil tankers on fire after hitting mines in Hormuz
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:25
Israel's Eisenkot expected to form government by end of week
Middle East News
07:25
Israel's Eisenkot expected to form government by end of week
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Israel defence minister threatens to displace 1 million Gazans if Hamas won't disarm
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48
Israel defence minister threatens to displace 1 million Gazans if Hamas won't disarm
0
Middle East News
04:44
Egypt prosecutors announce arrest of man over deadly truck disaster
Middle East News
04:44
Egypt prosecutors announce arrest of man over deadly truck disaster
0
Middle East News
03:29
Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey to hold Mecca alliance meeting in Islamabad Nov 27-28: Reuters
Middle East News
03:29
Pakistan, Saudi, Turkey to hold Mecca alliance meeting in Islamabad Nov 27-28: Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-25
President Aoun meets MEA chairman as airline expands fleet with eight new aircraft
Lebanon News
2026-11-25
President Aoun meets MEA chairman as airline expands fleet with eight new aircraft
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-22
LBCI sources: Lebanon to seek 20-40 days ceasefire extension, halt to Israeli demolitions at US talks
Lebanon News
2026-04-22
LBCI sources: Lebanon to seek 20-40 days ceasefire extension, halt to Israeli demolitions at US talks
0
World News
01:34
Trump and NATO chief urge Russia to avoid actions that widen Ukraine war
World News
01:34
Trump and NATO chief urge Russia to avoid actions that widen Ukraine war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-25
Elias Hoayek: The patriarch who built a global Maronite network from Lebanon to the diaspora
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-25
Elias Hoayek: The patriarch who built a global Maronite network from Lebanon to the diaspora
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
03:08
Huge blast at Bangkok oil depot: Authorities
World News
03:08
Huge blast at Bangkok oil depot: Authorities
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Between coalition deals and an October 7 inquiry, pressure builds on Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Between coalition deals and an October 7 inquiry, pressure builds on Netanyahu
3
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon PM warns against AI divide, highlights plan to train one million Lebanese
Lebanon News
04:58
Lebanon PM warns against AI divide, highlights plan to train one million Lebanese
4
Lebanon News
2026-11-25
President Aoun meets MEA chairman as airline expands fleet with eight new aircraft
Lebanon News
2026-11-25
President Aoun meets MEA chairman as airline expands fleet with eight new aircraft
5
Lebanon News
08:35
FM Rajji discusses post-UNIFIL security and bilateral ties with foreign ambassadors
Lebanon News
08:35
FM Rajji discusses post-UNIFIL security and bilateral ties with foreign ambassadors
6
Middle East News
12:08
Netanyahu demands immediate end to corruption trial after judges cast doubt
Middle East News
12:08
Netanyahu demands immediate end to corruption trial after judges cast doubt
7
Middle East News
11:05
LNG tanker catches fire after hitting naval mine in Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say
Middle East News
11:05
LNG tanker catches fire after hitting naval mine in Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say
8
Middle East News
07:36
Iraq's top court says Baghdad can deploy troops to secure borders in Kurdistan region, state TV reports
Middle East News
07:36
Iraq's top court says Baghdad can deploy troops to secure borders in Kurdistan region, state TV reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More