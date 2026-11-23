The Tripoli-based Libyan foreign ministry condemned on Monday an attack on two Russian ships near the eastern city of Benghazi claimed by Ukraine, demanding an explanation from Kyiv.



The ministry was "following with grave concern and strong condemnation the statements made by the President of Ukraine regarding the conduct of military operations targeting Russian naval vessels," it said in a statement, calling on Kyiv to provide "official clarifications" about its claimed operations.



AFP



