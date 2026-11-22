News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Libya authorities say strike on Russian ship near Benghazi caused blast
Middle East News
22-11-2026 | 09:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Libya authorities say strike on Russian ship near Benghazi caused blast
Authorities in divided Libya's east said a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi port was hit on Sunday in a suspected drone attack, causing a blast but no casualties.
"Initial investigations indicate that the explosion occurred on board a Russian ship docked in the port," the eastern-based administration backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar said in a statement. "It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones. The ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was for refuelling and resupply."
AFP
Middle East News
authorities
strike
Russian
Benghazi
caused
blast
Next
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Rabigh oil refinery
US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-10-05
Zelensky says Russian drones in deadly attack on ship near Romania
World News
2026-10-05
Zelensky says Russian drones in deadly attack on ship near Romania
0
World News
2026-08-29
At least 27 dead after Russian strike on warehouse near Kyiv
World News
2026-08-29
At least 27 dead after Russian strike on warehouse near Kyiv
0
World News
2026-10-15
Ukraine says it damaged six Russian military jets in missile strike on airfield
World News
2026-10-15
Ukraine says it damaged six Russian military jets in missile strike on airfield
0
World News
2026-09-25
Russian daytime strike on Kyiv kills three: Mayor
World News
2026-09-25
Russian daytime strike on Kyiv kills three: Mayor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
0
Middle East News
13:00
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Rabigh oil refinery
Middle East News
13:00
Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Rabigh oil refinery
0
Middle East News
2026-11-21
US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf
Middle East News
2026-11-21
US denies Iranian account that missile damaged F-16 over Gulf
0
Middle East News
2026-11-21
Iraq fire at Basra power station kills at least 4, injures 30
Middle East News
2026-11-21
Iraq fire at Basra power station kills at least 4, injures 30
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-09-14
Scottish, Welsh, N. Irish parties to hold independence summit
World News
2026-09-14
Scottish, Welsh, N. Irish parties to hold independence summit
0
Middle East News
2026-03-20
NATO says 'adjusting' Iraq mission
Middle East News
2026-03-20
NATO says 'adjusting' Iraq mission
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
0
World News
2026-11-21
Russia says cargo vessel struck by drones, Finland says it is on fire in its waters
World News
2026-11-21
Russia says cargo vessel struck by drones, Finland says it is on fire in its waters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
LBCI exclusive interview: UN Deputy Secretary-General reaffirms Resolution 1701 as framework for security in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
Lebanon News
2026-11-16
Waltz highlights bipartisan US support for Lebanon-Israel dialogue following Beirut meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-11-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official stresses importance of Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
Lebanon News
2026-11-14
Fire breaks out at Syrian refugee camp in Bar Elias: Video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:21
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
Lebanon News
09:21
Speaker Berri declines Independence Day congratulations, says Lebanon's sovereignty remains incomplete
2
Lebanon News
08:43
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese army seizes 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria into Qaa, arrests three as investigations find no conclusive Hezbollah link
Lebanon News
08:43
Sources to LBCI: Lebanese army seizes 264 kilograms of explosives smuggled from Syria into Qaa, arrests three as investigations find no conclusive Hezbollah link
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Eisenkot weighs unity government with Netanyahu's Likud as coalition talks face major hurdles: The details
4
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
Lebanon News
06:01
Rubio reaffirms US support for Lebanon's sovereignty on Independence Day
5
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
Lebanon News
06:15
President Aoun honors late President René Moawad, reaffirms importance of sovereignty and national unity
6
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
Lebanon News
05:48
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi calls for full Lebanese sovereignty, stresses army's role in protecting the South
7
Middle East News
09:57
Libya authorities say strike on Russian ship near Benghazi caused blast
Middle East News
09:57
Libya authorities say strike on Russian ship near Benghazi caused blast
8
World News
06:06
COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
World News
06:06
COP31 becomes longest-ever UN climate conference
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More