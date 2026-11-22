Authorities in divided Libya's east said a Russian ship docked at the Benghazi port was hit on Sunday in a suspected drone attack, causing a blast but no casualties.



"Initial investigations indicate that the explosion occurred on board a Russian ship docked in the port," the eastern-based administration backed by military commander Khalifa Haftar said in a statement. "It is suspected that the ship was attacked by drones. The ship was en route back to Russia and its stop was for refuelling and resupply."



AFP