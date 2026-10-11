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US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
11-10-2026 | 12:55
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min
US request for strike on Iran deepens divisions in Israel
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli military Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and several Israeli security officials were reportedly surprised by a U.S. request for Israel to launch a strike on Iran, with Washington joining the operation later if necessary.
The request triggered internal divisions in Israel.
According to an account attributed to a military official, Zamir categorically rejected the proposal, warning that an Israeli-initiated strike could have repercussions, including a possible postponement of elections. Other Israeli security officials reportedly supported his position.
However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken a different approach. Seeking to secure his return to the premiership, Netanyahu has not ruled out the American request.
A source close to Netanyahu was quoted as saying that the likelihood of an attack on Iran was increasing, without specifying which country would carry it out.
While the final decision rests with Netanyahu, discussions behind the scenes of a security and military meeting between Israeli and U.S. officials point to growing Israeli expectations that Washington will resume military action against Iran sooner or later.
According to the report, the Israeli military is preparing for three possible scenarios: an independent Israeli operation launched if Netanyahu gives the order; a joint operation with the United States in which Israel plays a major role; or a unilateral U.S. strike that could trigger an Iranian response targeting Israel.
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