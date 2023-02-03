Lebanese officials must bear responsibility: Barbara Leaf

MPs Elias Bou Saab, Mark Daou, Neamat Freim, and Yassin Yassin held a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf as part of their series of meetings in Washington.



“This is no longer 1983, and the strategy used in Iraq will be adopted with Lebanon. Thus all countries must handle their matters,” Leaf told the Lebanese delegation, according to what sources confirmed to LBCI.



During the meeting, Leaf added that the United States of America is fulfilling its duty towards Lebanon, significantly assisting the army. Still, the Lebanese must make an effort to get out of the crisis.