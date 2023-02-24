News
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24 | 09:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
The Lebanese national basketball team suffered a defeat to the Philippines in their latest game of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. The match was held in Manila on Friday, February 24, 2022. The game was highly anticipated as Lebanon had already secured their spot in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, but they were looking to finish their qualifying campaign on a high note.
Lebanon, who was missing some key players, struggled to control the game from the start. On the other hand, the Filipino team showed impressive skills and scored most of their points with high shooting percentages, finishing the game with a 47 percent success rate from 3-point range and 62 percent from mid-range and under the basket. They also recorded 31 assists during the game.
Despite recording a high shooting percentage of 50 percent from 3-point range, the Lebanese team failed to stop the Filipino players from dominating the game. Amir Saoud had a standout performance as captain, scoring a game-high 27 points with an efficiency rating of 25+. The team's center, Hayk Gyokchyan, scored 21 points, followed by Sergio El Darwich with 19 points.
The Lebanese team's defense was unable to contain the Filipino players, and they ended up losing the game 107-96 in a highly offensive match. Despite this loss, Lebanon had already secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup before this match, so the result did not affect their qualification.
The team's next and final game of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers will be against New Zealand, which will take place on Monday, February 27, 2022, in New Zealand. The Lebanese team will be hoping to finish their campaign on a high note and end the month of February with a win.
In summary, although the Lebanese team had already secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup before their match against the Philippines, they were unable to contain their opponents' impressive offense and suffered a defeat. However, the team will have another chance to end their qualifying campaign on a positive note in their upcoming game against New Zealand.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Sports
Lebanon
FIBA
Philippines
Asia Cup
Indonesia
New Zealand
Basketball
Qualifiers
Tournament
Championship
National
Team
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
04:58
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
Variety
04:58
Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition
2
Lebanon News
11:46
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release
Lebanon News
11:46
Beirut Indictment Chamber denies 16 money changers’ release
3
Lebanon Economy
06:34
Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources
Lebanon Economy
06:34
Banks suspend strike for one week: LBCI sources
4
World
11:33
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'
World
11:33
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'
5
Lebanon Economy
04:08
Price of gasoline drops 11000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
04:08
Price of gasoline drops 11000 LBP
6
Lebanon News
07:54
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
07:54
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
7
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
Lebanon Economy
09:40
Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision
8
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Fate of General Ibrahim hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
09:37
Fate of General Ibrahim hangs in the balance
