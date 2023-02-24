Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Lebanon, who was missing some key players, struggled to control the game from the start. On the other hand, the Filipino team showed impressive skills and scored most of their points with high shooting percentages, finishing the game with a 47 percent success rate from 3-point range and 62 percent from mid-range and under the basket. They also recorded 31 assists during the game.



Despite recording a high shooting percentage of 50 percent from 3-point range, the Lebanese team failed to stop the Filipino players from dominating the game. Amir Saoud had a standout performance as captain, scoring a game-high 27 points with an efficiency rating of 25+. The team's center, Hayk Gyokchyan, scored 21 points, followed by Sergio El Darwich with 19 points.



The Lebanese team's defense was unable to contain the Filipino players, and they ended up losing the game 107-96 in a highly offensive match. Despite this loss, Lebanon had already secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup before this match, so the result did not affect their qualification.



The team's next and final game of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers will be against New Zealand, which will take place on Monday, February 27, 2022, in New Zealand. The Lebanese team will be hoping to finish their campaign on a high note and end the month of February with a win.



In summary, although the Lebanese team had already secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup before their match against the Philippines, they were unable to contain their opponents' impressive offense and suffered a defeat. However, the team will have another chance to end their qualifying campaign on a positive note in their upcoming game against New Zealand.