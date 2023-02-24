Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-24 | 09:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

The Lebanese national basketball team suffered a defeat to the Philippines in their latest game of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. The match was held in Manila on Friday, February 24, 2022. The game was highly anticipated as Lebanon had already secured their spot in the upcoming FIBA World Cup, but they were looking to finish their qualifying campaign on a high note.

Lebanon, who was missing some key players, struggled to control the game from the start. On the other hand, the Filipino team showed impressive skills and scored most of their points with high shooting percentages, finishing the game with a 47 percent success rate from 3-point range and 62 percent from mid-range and under the basket. They also recorded 31 assists during the game.

Despite recording a high shooting percentage of 50 percent from 3-point range, the Lebanese team failed to stop the Filipino players from dominating the game. Amir Saoud had a standout performance as captain, scoring a game-high 27 points with an efficiency rating of 25+. The team's center, Hayk Gyokchyan, scored 21 points, followed by Sergio El Darwich with 19 points.

The Lebanese team's defense was unable to contain the Filipino players, and they ended up losing the game 107-96 in a highly offensive match. Despite this loss, Lebanon had already secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup before this match, so the result did not affect their qualification.

The team's next and final game of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers will be against New Zealand, which will take place on Monday, February 27, 2022, in New Zealand. The Lebanese team will be hoping to finish their campaign on a high note and end the month of February with a win.

In summary, although the Lebanese team had already secured their spot in the FIBA World Cup before their match against the Philippines, they were unable to contain their opponents' impressive offense and suffered a defeat. However, the team will have another chance to end their qualifying campaign on a positive note in their upcoming game against New Zealand.
 
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Sports

Lebanon

FIBA

Philippines

Asia Cup

Indonesia

New Zealand

Basketball

Qualifiers

Tournament

Championship

National

Team

LBCI Next
Fate of General Ibrahim hangs in the balance
Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-11

Lebanon's national team crowned WAFF U-16 Championship title

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-16

Lebanon's basketball team speak up on men's mental health

LBCI
Variety
06:01

Lebanon's women's beach volleyball team succeeds in Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-21

Earthquake hits southern Lebanon coast at dawn: National Center

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:40

Banks in Lebanon resume work after suspending strike, pending general assembly decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:37

Fate of General Ibrahim hangs in the balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-23

Discussions still ongoing over Ibrahim mandate extension

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:21

Lebanese National Basketball Team Loses to the Philippines in FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app