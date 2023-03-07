Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-07 | 10:17
High views
Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman
2min
Government meets with Basketball Federation to discuss naturalization of Omari Spellman

Lebanese basketball fans are eagerly awaiting a solution to the ongoing controversy surrounding the eligibility of new naturalized player, Omari Spellman, to play for the national team in the upcoming World Cup. In an effort to address the issue, a meeting was held on Monday between a delegation from the Lebanese Basketball Federation, led by Akram Halabi, and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati at the government palace in Beirut.

The federation is hoping to secure the necessary constitutional measures to naturalize Spellman as a Lebanese citizen, in time for him to represent Lebanon in the World Cup. Despite the government's initial refusal to take on the case, the Prime Minister expressed his willingness to support the team and find a solution that would meet the constitutional requirements.

This recent meeting comes after the Lebanese Basketball Federation secured a deal with Spellman, a 25-year-old ex-NBA player who currently plays in the Korean league and is considered one of the best players in the league. However, the government's reluctance to grant citizenship to Spellman has sparked outrage among fans, with many questioning the political motivations behind the decision.

The government's stance on the matter is based on the constitutional requirement. However, the federation is still hopeful that they can put enough pressure on the government to change their stance and allow Spellman to play for the team.

The situation has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many fans expressing their frustration and disappointment. Some have called for protests and demonstrations to demand that the government support the team's efforts. However, given the current political climate in the country, it remains to be seen whether these efforts will be successful.

In the meantime, the national team continues to train and prepare for the World Cup, hoping against hope that the government will change its stance and allow them to compete at their full potential. The team has until May to get Spellman naturalized, or else they will have to play in the World Cup without him.

Lebanon has restored UN voting rights after paying missed contributions
Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions
