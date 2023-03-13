News
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Could US-Iran nuclear deal talks progress following Saudi-Iranian breakthrough?
The Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, could be sitting soon alongside his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a meeting that could signify a significant change in relations between both countries.
The location and time of the meeting have yet to be confirmed, but completing these details is progressing, according to Nasser Kanaani, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
This meeting is an interpretation of the Beijing agreement to resume bilateral relations, which will positively impact the region, including Yemen, said Kanaani.
The Yemeni file is also in development, as negotiations have begun between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in Geneva regarding exchanging prisoners and kidnapped people.
Moreover, some sources mentioned that the Yemeni government delegation wants all detainees released in exchange for all their prisoners. Still, the Houthis have requested the exchange of detainees be split into multiple stages.
Additionally, the Yemeni government has called for releasing journalists who have been held captive by the Houthis for years and have been sentenced to death.
Amidst these developments, the question arises whether the Saudi-Iranian reconciliation will also affect the two bitter enemies, Iran and the United States.
There is no clear answer yet, but several indicators point to reviving the indirect nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington. The latest is the visit of Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, to the Sultanate of Oman.
According to Iranian observers, the Omani side conveyed a US message to the Iranian side stating, "Stop supplying Russia with drones."
This demand is one of three US conditions for resuming the nuclear process, releasing American prisoners, and not suppressing popular movements in Iran.
So, will the Iranian-US indirect talks to revive the nuclear agreement resume soon?
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
US
Iran
Nuclear
Deal
Talks
Progress
Saudi
Iranian
Saudi Arabia
Next
EDL needs dollars to cover expenses, BDL has yet to clarify exchange rate
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Previous
