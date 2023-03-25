Lebanese Patriarchate unable to comply with postponement of Daylight Saving Time

In a surprise move that was made without consulting with other Lebanese entities and without regard for international standards, the current Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, has decided to postpone the implementation of daylight saving time (DST) for one month. This decision has caused confusion and damage both domestically and internationally.



As a result, the Maronite Patriarchate, its archdioceses, and affiliated institutions are unable to comply with the decision. Therefore, they will observe the time by setting the clock forward one hour at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2023.



The statement was issued by the Media Office of the Patriarchal See in Bkerke, under the direction of His Beatitude and Eminence Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi.



This decision will have a significant impact on the Lebanese people's daily routine, including school and work schedules, transportation, and businesses that operate with different time zones.



Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time is usually observed between the last Sunday of March and the last Sunday of October, where clocks are set forward by one hour to extend daylight hours in the evening.



This sudden postponement announcement has caught many people by surprise, as it is not a common occurrence. However, the statement made by the Patriarchate implies that the decision may not be recognized by some Lebanese institutions.



The situation is likely to cause confusion and inconvenience for the Lebanese people, and it remains to be seen whether there will be any further developments regarding this decision.