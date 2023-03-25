Lebanon's recent decision to change its Daylight Saving (DST) Time in less than 48 hours has caused controversy as it goes against global protocols. All countries rely on a fixed global DST, with each country following the same protocol throughout the year.

While it is possible for a country to abandon its DST and unify it during the year, this decision is not taken lightly and requires approval from an international body.

The international network time protocol (NTP) is used to change time zones and is not subject to populist decisions. The International Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA) coordinates time differences between all countries, and any changes must be made according to the NTP protocol.

Any country wishing to change its DST must notify the IANA, the only authority with the power to alter it according to the NTP protocol. However, it must inform the IANA at least six months in advance to allow time for server changes.

Companies that cannot be dispensed from Microsoft, Apple, Google, and others are also expected to inform them of changes in the country's time zone.

Unfortunately, Lebanon's officials should have considered global protocols and ignored their connection to the rest of the world. This decision was made in a bilateral session in less than 48 hours.